Swachhata Didi Injured As A Heavy Parcel Falls From A Bus In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were arrested and charged with attempt to murder after a female sanitation worker, known as ‘Swachhata Didi’, was injured on Sunday morning when a heavy parcel weighing around 50 kg was thrown off the roof of a bus in the Rajmohalla area. The victim, Sunita Bali, was carrying out road-cleaning duties in Ward No 69 under Malharganj police station jurisdiction when the accident occurred.

According to officials, a heavy parcel suddenly fell from atop a passenger bus and struck her. Local residents rushed to assist Bali and immediately took her to Verma Union Hospital for treatment. Doctors said she suffered fractures to her shoulder along with injuries to her waist and legs, and remains under medical care.

Narendra Rawat, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Zone 1, said that following the incident, Bali’s husband, who is also employed as a security person with the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), lodged an FIR with the police. Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the case. The suspects, identified as Sanjay Kachhawa, Akash Bhamar and Tushar Bhamar, were charged under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigations are underway.

During police questioning, Bali stated that the parcel slipped from the hands of a worker loading luggage onto the roof of the bus before falling onto her. After receiving information about the accident, police and local administration officials reached the spot and sealed the warehouse of Indian Transport as part of the investigation.

A municipal corporation official confirmed that the woman was injured while performing sanitation work during the morning cleaning drive. An Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) was also called to the scene to supervise the sealing of the warehouse.