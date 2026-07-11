PWD, Railways Must Complete Manglia ROB By Dec: Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat inspected the under-construction Manglia railway overbridge (ROB) on Friday.

He instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) and Railway officials to complete the construction work of the ROB by December this year.

Silawat instructed them to increase resources and manpower as needed, and to construct proper service lanes and pedestrian passages.

He asked local public representatives to inspect and monitor the construction work of the Manglia railway overbridge every 15 days. He said the bridge would prove to be a milestone in facilitating smooth traffic movement.

He stated that a delegation would meet the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ratlam Division and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to ensure the speedy completion of the ROB.

The bridge is being constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 45 crore. It measures 790 metres in length and 12 metres in width.

The overbridge will serve as a link road between Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain), facilitating the movement of a large volume of traffic.

It will prove highly useful in view of the upcoming Simhastha 2028, when millions of pilgrims are expected to arrive for the festival. The bridge will play a pivotal role in connecting Indore and Ujjain.

Located in the vicinity of the railway bridge are a petrol and diesel depot, Manglia railway station, four colleges, more than 25 large factories and over 50 residential colonies. Its completion will benefit hundreds of thousands of citizens.