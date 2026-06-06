PWD Issues Final Warning Over Road, Drain Construction Delay In Susner | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): The Public Works Department (PWD) issued a final ultimatum to contractor Sachin Maurya over delays in road strengthening and drain construction work on the Susner-Patpada road.

The department warned that it could cancel the contract if work does not begin immediately.

PWD Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Diwakar Pandey issued the notice after the contractor failed to complete the project despite the deadline having expired.

The department directed the contractor to contact Sub-Engineer Rohit Sahu and start construction of the proposed concrete drain without further delay.

Officials also sent a recommendation to senior authorities seeking blacklisting of the firm for not commencing work despite repeated notices.

According to departmental records, the work order for strengthening the 1.5-kilometre road was issued on July 21, 2025, with a completion deadline of January 20, 2026.

Even after several months had passed, the project remains incomplete, causing inconvenience to locals for a long time.

Expressing concern over the approaching monsoon season, the department said that the project includes construction of a concrete drain alongside the road, but work on the drain has not started.

Officials warned that the absence of proper drainage could lead to waterlogging and flood-like conditions on the stretch.

The proposed drain section connects to the residential area of Ward No. 1. Residents said that the low-lying locality experiences water accumulation even during light rainfall, raising fears of flooding during the monsoon.

Municipal Council president Pradeep Soni said public interest cannot be compromised and stressed the need for immediate commencement of the road and drain works.

He said he would soon meet the PWD Minister in Bhopal to seek intervention and ensure the project resumes without delay.

SDO Diwakar Pandey said the department had issued a notice directing the contractor to start the drain work, but no action followed. He confirmed that a proposal has been sent to senior officials recommending blacklisting of the firm.