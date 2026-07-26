PWD Executive Engineer Dies, Hubby Under Family's Lens In Indore | Representational Image | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Public Works Department (PWD) Executive Engineer died during treatment after she was allegedly found hanging at her government residence in the Palasia area, police said on Saturday.

She was rushed to hospital after family members found her hanging at the residence on Friday afternoon. Her family has alleged that she was being harassed by her husband and has raised suspicion over his role in the incident. Police, however, said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

ACP (Sanyogitaganj) Niti Dandotiya said Aarti Yadav (40), a resident of the PWD quarters, was found hanging by a family member on Friday afternoon. She was alive when she was taken to hospital but died during treatment on Saturday evening. No suicide note was recovered, and the exact reason behind the alleged suicide could not be established till the filing of this report. Police are recording the statements of her husband, Nilesh Yadav, and other family members as part of the investigation.

Her brother, Upendra Jaria, a resident of Abhinandan Nagar, alleged that before hanging herself, Aarti had consumed sleeping pills. He further alleged that her husband, Nilesh Yadav, who is also an engineer in the PWD, used to consume liquor and harass her.

Questioning the circumstances of her death, Upendra alleged that if she had consumed sleeping pills, it was difficult to understand how she could have hanged herself. He claimed his husband's role was suspicious. Police said the post-mortem report is expected to clarify the cause of death.

According to family members, Aarti was posted in Barwani and had been transferred to Indore a month ago. Her husband, who was posted in Jobat, was also transferred to Indore a few days ago. The couple had recently shifted to their government residence in the city. She is survived by her husband and two daughters. At the time of the incident, the daughters were staying with their maternal grandparents in the city.