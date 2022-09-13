Punjapura: Lawyer drowns in Khari river

Representative Image

Punjapura (Madhya Pradesh): An advocate from Behri village in Dewas district drowned in Khari river at Laxminagar Kanadiya village under the Udaynagar police station limit on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Dheeraj, son of Mukesh. Dheeraj, practising lawyer at Bagli court, had gone to bathe in the river with his friends Manish and a government lawyer Gajrasingh Chouhan.

Chouhan and Manish informed police that Dheeraj took a dive from the top of one of the rocks but never came out of the waters. His friend Manish too dived into looking for Dheeraj but he couldn’t be traced. Gajrajsingh sought help from a passerby and the matter was reported to police.

Police station in-charge Kunwarlal Barkheda along with a team of divers rushed to the spot but failed to trace Dheeraj. They continued the search operation till 10 pm.

On Monday, a team of divers traced Dheeraj’s body and fished it out. It was sent to Bagli hospital for the post-mortem. Patwari Sunny Chourasiya who was present at the spot prepared panchnama and forwarded a report to the seniors for financial aid to the kin of the deceased.