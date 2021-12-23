Punasa: 24-year-old college student in fray for councillor's post

Punasa (Madhya Pradesh): The Punasa janpad panchayat, in Khandwa district, may witness some interesting contests during the first tier of the forthcoming panchayat elections as a 24-year-old college student has also entered into the fray for the councillor's post this time.

When Rupali Parochi, along with her younger brother, Shubham Parochi, came to submit her nomination at the janpad panchayat office, many villagers present there were surprised as, initially, they thought that Rupali and her brother had come with some grievance.

The daughter of Khemraj, alias Khemu Parochi, belongs to a middle-class family from Ward No. 21 under the Punasa janpad panchayat and it is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. Explaining why she had decided to contest, she said that she had submitted her nomination with the aim of performing social service. She said that she strongly believed that, in the present era, girls are not less than anyone else in the country or in the world, so why should more women not come forward for social service?

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:19 PM IST