Pulse Polio Drive Targets 3.6 Lakh Children In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Sunday launched the Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign in Indore under the leadership of District Collector Shivam Verma.

The campaign began at the Government Polyclinic, Nanda Nagar, where the Collector inaugurated the drive by administering polio drops to children.

Collector Verma urged parents to ensure every child below five years receives the life-saving vaccine.

He emphasised that children must be given polio drops during every Pulse Polio campaign, even if they have been vaccinated earlier, to ensure complete protection.

Following the launch, the Collector inspected immunisation arrangements at the polyclinic and visited the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) and Stabilisation Unit to review healthcare facilities.

He interacted with health officials and enquired about the treatment and care of admitted children.

Officials said India has not reported a single case of wild poliovirus since 2011 and was declared polio-free by the World Health Organization in 2014.

However, they stressed that regular immunisation remains essential because of the continued risk from neighbouring countries.

Under the campaign, children aged up to five years will receive polio drops at designated booths on the first day, followed by door-to-door visits to cover those who miss vaccination.

More than 3.6 lakh children are expected to be immunised across the district, with over 8,000 personnel deployed. Awareness messages will also be displayed across the city to encourage maximum participation.