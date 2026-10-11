Public Service, Not Publicity, Should Be BJP Workers' Priority, Says MP BJP Chief Hemant Khandelwal In MP's Kukshi | FP photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal called on party workers to strengthen public trust through continuous contact, sensitivity and dedicated service during a district-level workers meeting at Hira Palace here on Sunday.

The meeting brought together workers from all four Assembly constituencies of the newly formed BJP Dhar Rural district.

Khandelwal said public service should focus on understanding ordinary citizens' problems and making sincere efforts to resolve them rather than merely publicising achievements.

He urged workers to remain united, maintain regular public contact and contribute to regional development. He also praised those who defended democracy during the Emergency.

District in-charge and Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said dedicated workers who remain committed to the party ideology form the organisation's real strength.

He emphasised nation-building, poverty eradication, women empowerment and youth development as important goals.

The programme began with the collective singing of 'Vande Mataram', followed by tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and 'Bharat Mata'.

Organisational leaders, including divisional in-charge Ranveer Singh Rawat and district president Chanchal Patidar, also addressed the gathering.

Several public representatives, senior party leaders and office-bearers attended the meeting.

The BJP Yuva Morcha organised a motorcycle rally to welcome Khandelwal on his first visit to the Kukshi Assembly constituency since Dhar Rural district's formation.

Mahila Morcha members also welcomed him with a traditional 'tilak' ceremony.

Scheduled Tribe Morcha state general secretary Virendra Baghel conducted the programme, while district general secretary Mahendra Singh Merti delivered the vote of thanks.