Provide Technological Solutions To People’s Problems, IIT-I Director Tells New Batch

IIT Indore | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore director Prof Suhas S Joshi on Monday advised new batch to choose projects and research works which are unique and provide technological solutions to the problems faced by the people at the bottom of the pyramid.

“I am happy to inform that at IIT Indore several new programmes are being designed, new courses are being formulated to make education holistic, and innovative methods of teaching and learning are being introduced. We are also expanding our MTech programmes in 6 new specialisations besides our existing 9 specialisations. I take pride in sharing that amongst these, 2 new MTech programmes are designed specifically for automobile industry and the personnel from defence establishments, ” he said while addressing the new entrants during orientation programme of new PG & PhD students.

Around 417 students in various programmes ie 130 in PhD, 113 in MSc, 135 in MTech, and 39 in MS (Research), have been offered admission at IIT Indore for academic year 2023-24.

Joshi said, “Each student is unique and should compete with self for further improvement and enhancement.”

Joshi urged all the students to resolve to contribute to good quality research and innovation that is meaningful to someone in society. He advised all to work together to make IIT Indore an institution that cares for all.

The students were also oriented on the academic, research & development, student affairs, training & placement, innovation & incubation, international outreach, safety & security, hostels and medical facilities, library and minority cell by the respective heads of the section.

