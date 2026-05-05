'Proud Of My 'Villain' Image...' Candid Conversation With 'Bad Man' Gulshan Grover, His OTT Debut With Matka King & More

Indore (Madhya Padesh): With a career spanning over four decades and 400 films, Bollywood's legendary Gulshan Grover has redefined the essence of the cinematic villain. From the dusty sets of 90s Bollywood to high-tech Hollywood studios and his latest foray into the OTT world with Matka King, Grover remains a master of transformation. Known globally as the "Bad Man," a title bestowed upon him by director Subhash Ghai, he has turned the "villain" into a celebrated icon of resilience.

Q: From the 90s 'Bad Man' to OTT's Matka King, how has this shift been?

Grover: Honestly, it felt very natural. While some find the transition to long-form storytelling a challenge, I was already primed by my Hollywood experience. My international projects taught me years ago that whether it’s a theatre screen or a mobile phone, the depth of character remains the priority. OTT allows for a detailed "grey" exploration that I’ve always loved.

Q: How did you get the iconic "Bad Man" moniker?

Grover: Subhash Ghai invited me for breakfast, but didn't mention the movie until I was walking to the lift. I asked about my role, and he said, "Every time you are on screen, you just say: Bad Man." His vision was so sharp it redefined my career with just two words.

Q: Do you ever feel restricted by your "villain" image?

Grover: Not at all. I am proud of it. A hero only shines when the villain is strong. As my friend Shah Rukh Khan once told me, I am like the "Pran Sahab" of this era—relevant and energetic. I believe a great villain is essential to prove that "Truth Always Wins."

Q: What is your secret to staying fit after all these years?

Grover: Commitment. You must give your body at least one hour every day. If you don’t respect your body, you won’t have a long career in this industry.

Q: How do you handle failure?

Grover: My success is less and my failure is much more. If you look at the most successful people, their list of failures is often longer than their successes. You cannot let rejection stop you. If you are focused, you take it in your stride and keep moving forward.