Matka King X Review: 'Excellent Series', 'Zabardast'; Vijay Varma Starrer Impresses Netizens

Matka King X Twitter Review | Instagram

Sairat fame director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's web series titled Matka King has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series stars Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Bhupendra Jadawat, Siddharth Jadhav, Gulshan Grover, Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, and others. The show premiered on Friday, and many people have already watched it, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Finished it. Excellent series. Scam 1992 ke baad ye hi itni badhiya lagi. @MrVijayVarma ki acting is effortless. Ek second ke liye bhi you don't feel he's not #MatkaKing (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Matka king first episode is good, has some pacing problem though. Some things felt abrupt, but nice cliffhanger (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "This web series on Prime Video portrays, in a somewhat cinematic style, the journey of Brij Bhatti—from quitting his employer’s job to starting the ‘Matka’ business and becoming the ‘Matka King’—up until the period of the Emergency. & rest continuing in its 2nd season.. love ❤️it (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

The expectations from Matka King were quite high, as it is directed by Manjule, who has earlie helmed movies Pistulya, Fandry, Sairat, and Jhund. After reading the reviews of the netizens, it is clear that the audience is impressed with the Vijay Varma's show.

Matka King revolves around a fictionalized character, Brij Bhatti. But, reportedly, it is loosely inspired by the life of Ratan Khatri, the real-life Matka King, who ruled the gambling world in the 1960s and 70s.

When it comes to OTT series this week, Matka King is the only prominent show that has started streaming. So, clearly, the audience will look forward to it.

Matka King Review

Matka King has received mixed to positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the series 3.5 stars and wrote, "Most of us born after the 80s seem to be unaware of the Matka King’s story, and this one makes an intriguing watch (sic)."