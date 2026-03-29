Matka King OTT Release Date Announced: Everything You Need To Know About Vijay Varma's Series

Matka King OTT |

Matka King is an intense drama set in the fast-changing Bombay of the 1960s. The series, which stars Vijay Varma in the lead role, is created and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. The series tells the story of an ordinary cotton trader whose idea led the transformation. The makers have announced the official release date of the upcoming show. Keep on reading to know more.

Matka King: OTT streaming details

The series is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from April 17, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Pot spelt backwards is top and that is where a king belongs 👑 #MatkaKingOnPrime, New Series, April 17." The series is based on themes of ambition, power, social mobility, and identity.

Matka King plot

Matka King is a crime drama series that narrates the story of an ordinary man who works as a smart cotton trader and tries hard to live a better life than he has. In the 1960s, he starts a new betting game called 'Matka' (based on gambling with numbers). Before this, gambling was only for the rich, but he makes this game accessible for common people and becomes Matka King.

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Siddharth Roy Kapur talked about the series

Siddharth Roy Kapur, co-producer for Matka King, shared, “What drew us to Matka King was the scale and uniqueness of the world it is set in, and the story of an individual navigating ambition, identity, and the pursuit of respect in a rapidly evolving society. It is a narrative rooted in a specific time and place, yet universally relatable in its exploration of human aspirations and choices. Combining forces with Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, whose extraordinary work I have always admired, has been extremely rewarding. And the talented Abhay Koranne, with whom we have successfully collaborated before, has brought a distinct creative vision and authenticity to the storytelling."