Protruding Bridge Rods Pose Accident Risk On Ratatlai–Agarkhurd Road In Punjapura | FP photo

Punjapura (Madhya Pradesh): Exposed iron rods protruding from culverts on the nearly seven-km Ratatlai–Agarkhurd road have become a major safety hazard, with residents claiming they have caused several accidents, especially involving two-wheeler riders.

The rods extend about three to four feet above the road surface and become difficult to spot after dark, increasing the risk of crashes.

Villagers said they have repeatedly complained to the authorities, but no permanent solution has been implemented.

Agarkhurd Sarpanch Shobharam Goyal and other residents submitted a written complaint to the Bagli Janpad Panchayat, seeking immediate repairs.

Earlier, retired ranger Khuman Singh Solanki had also raised the issue with the authorities, but residents said they had received only assurances.

The villagers demanded reconstruction of the damaged culverts and the entire road stretch instead of temporary repairs to prevent serious accidents.

PMGSY Manager Santosh Mansare said the authorities had already approved the reconstruction work.

However, the monsoon has delayed the project. He added that workers are covering the exposed iron rods with concrete as a temporary measure to reduce the risk of accidents.