Protocol Dispute Sparks Dramatic Walkout By Municipal President, Councillors At I-Day Function In MP’s Maheshwar | FP photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over alleged protocol violations and inappropriate remarks during the Independence Day celebration in Maheshwar prompted Municipal Council President Alka Gajraj Yadav and all councillors to walk out of the programme on Saturday.

The controversy began during the felicitation programme when organisers did not announce Ward 8 Congress councillor Gajanan Makwane or felicitate him.

Makwane protested from the stage. The situation escalated when event anchor and Sandipani School lecturer Rajkumar Sharma allegedly used inappropriate language and told Makwane, 'You were not invited to the programme.'

The Municipal Council President and councillors then set aside political differences and walked out in protest.

Yadav alleged that organisers denied elected representatives their protocol position despite an earlier meeting deciding that the President, Vice-President and councillors would sit in the front row along with the MLA.

Regional MLA Rajkumar Mev, BJP mandal president Vikram Patel and general secretary Mahadev Patidar were present on the stage.

Yadav submitted a memorandum to Tehsildar Kailash Sastya addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, seeking action against those responsible.

Sharma said organisers conducted the programme according to the planned arrangements and had no intention of insulting anyone.