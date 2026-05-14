Protest Over Drinking Water Disrupts Mahidpur Mandi Operations | FP photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A protest by the Hamal-Tulavati Sangh over the lack of clean drinking water at the Mahidpur Agricultural Produce Market escalated on Wednesday after allegations of assault during police intervention, leading to the indefinite suspension of auction operations from Thursday.

According to union members, farmers, porters and weighmen had been facing difficulties for a long time due to inadequate drinking water arrangements at the mandi. The protesters alleged that despite repeated complaints, the market administration failed to resolve the issue. Tensions escalated after contaminated water was reportedly found in a storage tank on Wednesday.

Union members alleged that when they approached officials regarding the matter, they were removed from the office. Following this, protesters locked the market gate and staged a demonstration.

On receiving information, TI Narendra Singh Parihar reached the spot with police personnel. Protesters alleged that Tulavati Sangh president Babulal was assaulted during the intervention and sustained injuries. However, Parihar denied the allegation and said Babulal's clothes were torn while he was being moved from the road.

Regional MLA Dinesh Jain Boss later joined the protesters and demanded action against those responsible. Senior administrative officials also reached the spot and assured action.

The union announced an indefinite strike, while the mandi administration appealed to farmers not to bring produce until normalcy is restored.