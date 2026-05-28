Protest Erupts Over Stalled Water Tank Construction In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of residents, including women, gathered peacefully in the Rani Sati area on Thursday, demanding the resumption of a halted overhead water tank construction project.

Carrying placards and folding their hands in appeal, residents raised slogans such as “Pani Do, Pani Do, Tanki Nirman Hone Do” (Give us water, let the tank be constructed).

The protest was organised after construction of a new municipal water tank near Rani Sati Gate was halted following a court stay obtained by a few local families opposing the project.

According to residents, the Indore Municipal Corporation had begun construction nearly one-and-a-half months ago on land claimed by civic officials to belong to the corporation.

Residents said the existing Yashwant Club overhead water tank was under excessive pressure because of the growing population and rapid construction of multi-storey buildings in the area.

As a result, many households receive Narmada water supply for only 15 to 20 minutes a day, causing severe inconvenience during the ongoing summer season and amid declining groundwater levels.

Residents from several colonies assembled in support of the project, stating that the new tank was essential to avoid a major water crisis in the coming years.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani and Mayor-in-Council member Nandkishore Pahadia were present during the gathering and attempted to hold discussions with the objecting families, but no conclusion could be reached.

According to local residents, MLA Mahendra Hardia had sanctioned Rs5 crore from his MLA fund for construction of the tank.

Officials had initially proposed a 25 lakh-litre capacity tank, but after objections from nearby residents, the capacity was reportedly reduced to 17 lakh litres and revised plans were shared with the concerned parties.

The objecting families allegedly argued that the tank could pose a safety threat if it collapsed.

However, supporters of the project claimed that the land had remained unused for years and that constructing the tank there would serve a larger public purpose.

Residents also warned that if the issue was not resolved soon, they might begin a hunger strike outside the homes of those opposing the project. They alleged that a handful of families were depriving nearly 15,000 people of adequate water supply because of personal objections.

The proposed tank is expected to significantly improve water supply in several areas, including Race Course Road, YN Road, Dubey Ka Baghicha, Rani Sati Colony, New Dewas Road, Ahilya Mata Colony, Mumbai Ki Chawl, Vallabhnagar, Parasnath Society, RS Bhandari area, Goma Ki Phel, Pancham Ki Phel and nearby colonies.

Residents appealed to the objecting families to withdraw their petition in the larger public interest so that uninterrupted Narmada water supply could be ensured in the coming years.