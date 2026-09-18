Protest Erupts Over Alleged Harassment Of Girls In Piplia Mandi |

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu organisation workers staged a protest at Gandhi Chowk in a light shower on Friday following an alleged incident of harassment, abuse and misbehaviour with girls on Sabzi Mandi Road on Thursday night. They accused police of delaying action and submitted a memorandum to SDOP Pintu Baghel.

The protesters sat on the road amid rain for nearly an hour and raised slogans against the police. They also recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' while demanding immediate action against the suspects. Workers alleged that the girls had been kept at the police station for nearly two hours after the complaint.

According to the memorandum, two-three sisters were returning home around 8.30 pm when two youths on a speeding motorcycle allegedly approached them and suddenly applied the brakes. The youths allegedly stopped nearby after one girl objected and abused and harassed them.

The protesters demanded increased patrolling, CCTV monitoring, checks on speeding motorcycles and modified silencers, and action against suspicious activities at hotels and rented houses.

SDOP Baghel assured them of prompt action. Police said one suspect, Rahul Bhati of Rupi, had been arrested and others were being traced.