Protest against toll collection on Sanawad-Khargone highway

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The matter of installing a toll collection centre between Badud and Satajna villages on Sanawad-Khargone highway cropped up again on Saturday. As soon as the news of the toll started spreading, hundreds of drivers from the respective area gathered and staged a protest against it. Due to this traffic on the highway was affected for some time.

On the receipt of information, MLA Sachin Birla also reached the spot and supported the local drivers. Addressing their problems, the MLA said that many farmers have to pay a tax on a daily basis for transporting their agricultural and dairy produce to BediaMirchMandi which falls in between the 10 kilometres of distance from the village.

Therefore, he urged the government that this toll booth should be shifted from the middle of Badud-Satajna to Amba-Rodiya villages situated in front of Bedia. He also suggested forming a committee of all the contractor, drivers, and Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) officials to find a solution for the problem. Hence, the process of collecting the toll from the concerned region is postponed till August 1.

Also, the MLA assured the drivers that soon he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and General Manager of MPRDC.

Local drivers said that all types of goods carriers coming within 15 kilometres of toll naka radius should be exempted from toll collection.