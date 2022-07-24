e-Paper Get App

Protest against toll collection on Sanawad-Khargone highway

On the receipt of information, MLA Sachin Birla also reached the spot and supported the local drivers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 01:25 AM IST
article-image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The matter of installing a toll collection centre between Badud and Satajna villages on Sanawad-Khargone highway cropped up again on Saturday. As soon as the news of the toll started spreading, hundreds of drivers from the respective area gathered and staged a protest against it. Due to this traffic on the highway was affected for some time.

On the receipt of information, MLA Sachin Birla also reached the spot and supported the local drivers. Addressing their problems, the MLA said that many farmers have to pay a tax on a daily basis for transporting their agricultural and dairy produce to BediaMirchMandi which falls in between the 10 kilometres of distance from the village.

Therefore, he urged the government that this toll booth should be shifted from the middle of Badud-Satajna to Amba-Rodiya villages situated in front of Bedia. He also suggested forming a committee of all the contractor, drivers, and Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) officials to find a solution for the problem. Hence, the process of collecting the toll from the concerned region is postponed till August 1.

Also, the MLA assured the drivers that soon he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and General Manager of MPRDC.

Local drivers said that all types of goods carriers coming within 15 kilometres of toll naka radius should be exempted from toll collection.

Read Also
Sanawad: Navodaya students shine in CBSE exam
article-image
HomeIndoreProtest against toll collection on Sanawad-Khargone highway

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai police issues cyber safety advisory, lists dos and donts

Mumbai police issues cyber safety advisory, lists dos and donts

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

'See you in court': Smriti tells Gandhis, after Congress alleges her 18-year-old daughter is running...

'See you in court': Smriti tells Gandhis, after Congress alleges her 18-year-old daughter is running...

Mumbai: Seven held in international stolen cell phone sale racket

Mumbai: Seven held in international stolen cell phone sale racket

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency, here's what it means

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency, here's what it means