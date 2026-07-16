Promoted Police Personnel Thank CM Mohan Yadav For Timely Promotions | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police officers and personnel who received promotions on Wednesday expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav during a programme held to mark the occasion.

The promoted officers welcomed the Chief Minister and thanked the state government for ensuring timely promotions, saying the decision had boosted employee morale and renewed their enthusiasm for work.

Yadav felicitated the promoted police personnel by presenting them with their new rank badges and congratulated them on their promotions.

He said the police force plays a vital role in maintaining law and order and assured that the government would continue working for the welfare, training and service conditions of police personnel.

He also urged the promoted officers to discharge their new responsibilities with honesty, dedication and sensitivity.

Officers and employees from the Revenue Department and several other government departments also thanked the Chief Minister for the promotions.

Addressing them, Yadav said the state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of government employees and resolving their service-related issues.