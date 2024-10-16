 'Professionals Have A Very Important Role In Nation Building', Says BJP State President VD Sharma
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Calling upon professionals to join politics, BJP state president VD Sharma,in a BJP programme here, on Tuesday said that they have a very important role in nation building.

Highlighting the global impact of Indian professionals and youth, Sharma said, "Seventy per cent of India's youth are leading in different fields worldwide. It is because of professionals that India’s economy has reached new heights. Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions one lakh youth without political backgrounds stepping into leadership roles, which will make our democracy more inclusive and dynamic."

In response to Modi's call to bring one lakh youth into politics, the event was organised at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium. The event focused on inspiring individuals from non-political backgrounds to take an active role in shaping the nation's future.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav underscored the importance of youth participation in politics, stating, "Our Constitution recognises the necessity of political parties in running the country. Yet, why are educated youth staying away from politics? Under Modi’s leadership, India has risen to become the world's fifth largest economy, and much of this progress has been driven by professionals. It’s time for educated youth to understand their role in shaping the nation's future." The Indore event also saw participation from minister Tulsiram Silawat, and party city president Gaurav Ranadive. Mrs India Chetna Joshi Tiwari and Dr Ravi Dosi also shared their insights with the attendees.

