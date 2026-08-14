Procession Marks Durgadas Rathore's Birth Anniversary In Aalirajpur | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Kshatriya Rathore community celebrated the 388th birth anniversary of Durgadas Rathore on Thursday with a procession and felicitation programme.

The procession began at Ranchhod Rai Temple and passed through major city roads before concluding at Shrinath Marriage Garden.

Jobat MLA Sena Patel announced that a statue of Durgadas Rathore would be unveiled in Aalirajpur on Aug 13, 2027. She also assured support for naming the bus stand after freedom fighter Babulal Tawli.

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Development Council state vice-president Mahesh Patel suggested installing the statue at Post Office Square and announced a personal contribution of ?5 lakh. He also supported naming the bus stand after Tawli and said the municipality should pass a resolution.

BJP district president Santosh Maku Parwal and former MLA Mukesh Patel were among those attending.

Student Ram Rathore was felicitated for his academic performance and securing the 2,999th rank in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Mahesh Patel announced that Rathod's school fees would be waived for a year.

The programme began with the lighting of lamps and floral tributes to Lord Ranchhod Rai and Durgadas Rathore.