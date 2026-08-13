Handcuffed Accused Attacks Jail Guard, Runs Out Of Hamidia Hospital During Treatment In Bhopal | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An accused lodged in Bhopal Central Jail escaped from Hamidia Hospital with handcuffs on Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a jail guard.

The accused, identified as Sohel Khan, son of Wahid Khan, was taken to the hospital for treatment as the jail authorities suspected he had a mental health problem.

CCTV footage shows several patients waiting in line at the psychiatry ward, with Khan and the jail guard among them. Khan is seen bending down and removing the handcuffs. He then picks up his slippers in his hands and suddenly starts running.

While escaping from the ward, he also shuts the door behind him. The jail guard and a woman jail staff member tried to chase him, but Khan managed to run away. He later threw away his slippers while fleeing.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

According to the jail authorities, Khan was sent to jail on Wednesday evening under Section 151 by ACP TT Nagar Ankit Khatarkar. He reportedly has several previous criminal cases against him. His behaviour was also said to be aggressive, especially towards other inmates.

On Thursday morning, Khan was taken to the psychiatry ward of Hamidia Hospital for treatment. During the visit, he allegedly attacked jail guard Satish Dhakad and then managed to escape with his handcuffs still on.

Soon after the incident, police and jail teams began searching for Khan. Kohefiza police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Thakur said the jail administration had informed the police about the escape. Police teams are conducting searches in nearby areas and at places where the accused is suspected to be hiding.