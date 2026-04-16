Probe Intensifies Into Groundnut Seed Distribution Row In MP's Sanwer |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The controversy surrounding the alleged distribution of substandard groundnut seeds to farmers in the Sanwer region has escalated, prompting authorities to initiate a detailed investigation.

A four-member inquiry team reached Sanwer on Thursday and has begun a thorough examination of the matter.

The team has taken possession of key departmental records and launched a comprehensive probe into the seed distribution process. The investigation follows complaints and statements by farmer leader Bablu Jadhav, which reportedly drew the attention of senior officials in Bhopal. Strict action is likely to follow the findings, and district- and block-level officials may come under scrutiny.

Farmers have alleged that despite repeated objections, nearly 20 to 25 cultivators were supplied with inferior-quality groundnut seeds. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the generation of bills and the transfer of subsidy amounts to accounts linked to the distribution, casting doubt on transparency.

Some farmers have further claimed that pesticides and fertilisers were distributed along with the seeds, which is reportedly against prescribed norms. Allegations of commission-based practices have also surfaced, intensifying the seriousness of the issue.

The controversy has sparked widespread anger among farmers in the region, undermining trust in the agriculture department's functioning. The situation also raises questions about the state government s initiative to promote groundnut cultivation as a third crop to boost farmers income.

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Meanwhile, criticism has also been directed towards Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat, with growing dissatisfaction among farmers. Observers point to a lack of administrative control at the local level as a contributing factor to the current crisis.

The investigation is currently underway, and further action will be determined based on the final report. If the allegations are proven, strict action will be taken against the responsible officials.