Low-Quality Groundnut Seeds Row In Sanwer Sparks Demand For Fair Probe In Indore | Fp Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy has erupted in the Sanwer region over the alleged distribution of substandard groundnut seeds to farmers, sparking widespread concern and calls for a transparent investigation.

Farmers in the area have alleged that the seeds supplied to them were of inferior quality, adversely affecting crop yield and causing significant financial losses. According to them, poor germination and low crop productivity have put their livelihoods at risk.

The issue had earlier been flagged by Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Sena president Bablu Jadhav, who submitted complaints to senior officials. Notably, field-level agricultural officers had also reportedly expressed concerns regarding the quality of the seeds. However, despite these objections, the seeds were allegedly distributed under pressure, raising questions over administrative accountability.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the issue has been escalated to the senior office in Bhopal, which has ordered a detailed inquiry. The responsibility of the investigation has been assigned to the joint director of the Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Department in Indore.

Jadhav has demanded that the senior agriculture development officer currently holding additional charge in the area be immediately relieved of those duties to ensure an unbiased probe. He warned that retaining the officer in the same position could compromise the credibility of the investigation.

He also cautioned that any delay in action could escalate farmers’ anger across the region. The administration has been urged to safeguard farmers’ interests and take strict action against those found responsible.