Private Schools In MP's Mandleshwar Face Heat Over Fee Exploitation | Representative Image

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Private schools in the town have come under scrutiny for allegedly exploiting parents and compromising educational standards.

Many institutions reportedly detain students in the same grade despite government guidelines and charge tuition and additional fees repeatedly instead of providing remedial support to weaker students.

Parents raised concerns over the quality of instruction, stating that many teachers lack required qualifications such as BEd degrees and adequate subject knowledge. As a result, students fail to acquire basic foundational skills, forcing families to spend on costly private tuition outside school hours.

Schools have also imposed interest-like penalties for late fee payments and levied additional charges for events, uniforms and textbooks.

Parents said that safety standards in school transportation remain inadequate, with buses operating without CCTVs or female attendants. They have sought a district-level inquiry into teacher credentials, school infrastructure, fee structures and academic records.

Khargone District Education Officer Shailendra Kanude said, "Schools violating prescribed fee guidelines, altering textbooks or uniforms without permission, or neglecting safety norms will face strict action, including potential derecognition. Arbitrary conduct by any private school will not be tolerated."

He added that officials will issue letters to gather comprehensive information on school bus safety standards.