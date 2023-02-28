Principal murder case: MP Bar Council member urges lawyers not to represent accused in court

Principal Vimukta Sharma |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Terming the incident a “crime against the entire society”, a member of the Madhya Pradesh Bar Council on Monday appealed to local lawyers' organisations to pass a resolution that none of their members should represent the man accused of setting BM College of Pharmacy principal Vimukta Sharma on fire.

Speaking to reporters, MP Bar Council member Jay Hardia said, "The incident of the woman principal being doused in petrol and set afire in broad daylight is not only horrifying but it was a crime against the entire society."

Hardia said he has written to two prominent lawyers' organisations in Indore district, urging them to convene meetings and pass a resolution that none of their members will appear for the accused in the said case.

Vimukta Sharma (54), principal of BM College of Pharmacy, was allegedly set on fire by ex-student Ashutosh Srivastava (24) in Simrol area here on February 20. Sharma, who had suffered 80 per cent burns, died in a hospital on February 25.

Ashutosh committed the crime due to alleged delay in issuance of his marksheet.

The accused was arrested on the day of the incident and later he was booked under the National Security Act, and is now in jail.

"We have strong evidence against Srivastava and we are trying to file a charge sheet against him in the court this week," Virde said.

Angered by the incident, teachers and students have been taking out rallies and candlelight processions in Indore, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

