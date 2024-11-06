 Prime Table Tennis League Expands To Madhya Pradesh For Its First Season In Indore
Prime Table Tennis League Expands To Madhya Pradesh For Its First Season In Indore

The upcoming league will be held from December 13 to December 15, at the prestigious Abhay Prashal Club in Indore.

Updated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 09:14 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the tremendous success of two seasons in Maharashtra, the Prime Table Tennis League (PTT) is set to make its debut in Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association.

The upcoming league will be held from December 13 to December 15, at the prestigious Abhay Prashal Club in Indore.

The recent player auction, held on Sunday, saw spirited bidding and secured participation from eight dynamic teams: Clippers, Ninja, SensaTTion, Spartans, Thunderbolt, Yodhas, Lion Warrior, and King Pong.

The auction showcased a roster of 56 talented players, 8 dedicated coaches, and 8 skilled managers. Each team has selected seven players, with participants ranging from 11 to 60 years of age, ensuring an inclusive and diverse competition.

High-profile players across various categories were acquired by teams eager to assemble the most competitive rosters for this season. Notable players include Rookie Boy Anuj Soni joining Lion Warrior, Marquee Women Anusha Kutumbale heading to Clippers, and Marquee Men Pankaj Kumar Vishwakarma also joining Clippers. Additionally, SensaTTion secured Himani Chaturvedi as a Marquee Women player, adding strength to their lineup.

"We are thrilled to bring the Prime Table Tennis League to Madhya Pradesh for the first time. The enthusiasm around the player auction and the strong lineup of talent from across the country speak to the growing excitement for table tennis in India. We look forward to an incredible season in Indore, which we believe will be a memorable experience for players and fans alike," CEO of Prime Table Tennis Abhishek Jain was quoted in a release from PTT as saying.

The top six star players in this season's draft include standout talents such as Shivam Solanki, Anusha Kutumbale, Advika Agrawal, Parmi Pankaj Nagdeve, Vansh Chouhan, and Mradul Joshi. These players have shown exceptional skills and promise, making them key players to watch in the league. Each player was chosen from specific categories, bringing unique strengths to their teams: Shivam Solanki represents the Marquee Men category, Anusha Kutumbale shines as a Marquee Women player, while other players like Shourya Bhagia and Santosh Khirwadkar represent promising talent from diverse backgrounds.

The upcoming season of Prime Table Tennis promises thrilling matches, showcasing both established talent and rising stars in the Indian table tennis arena.

