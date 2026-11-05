Pressure Cooker Explosion Triggers Kitchen Fire In Indore's New Palasia, Domestic Worker Suffers Burns As Firefighters Remove Leaking Gas Cylinder | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A domestic worker sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out due to a pressure cooker explosion at a house in Chain Singh Ka Baghicha, New Palasia, under the Tukoganj police station limits on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm in a ground-floor kitchen of a residence owned by Adarsh Tated. According to officials, a pressure cooker explosion compromised the setup, allowing air into the system and causing the gas pipe connected to the cylinder to catch fire. The blaze escalated rapidly in the small kitchen, where four gas cylinders were stored, filling the entire room with dense gas.

Upon receiving the alert, the fire brigade dispatched a fire tender to the scene. Firefighters acted swiftly to mitigate the hazard, warning residents not to turn on electrical switches or light fires, while safely extracting the leaking cylinder.

Fire brigade assistant sub-inspector Sushil Kumar Dubey said, "A fire broke out in the small kitchen on the ground floor involving one of the four cylinders kept inside the property.

A pressure cooker explosion allowed air into the system, causing the gas line to catch fire. By the time our team arrived, the room was filled with gas. We safely removed the cylinder and brought the fire under control.

Fire brigade personnel extinguished the flames using about 15,000 litres of water.

The domestic worker, who was cooking when the incident occurred, suffered burn injuries to her hand and was rushed to Choithram Hospital for treatment. Officials confirmed the situation has returned to normal and that further investigation is underway.