President Droupadi Murmu To Perform Bhoomi Pujan Of Indore-Ujjain Six-Lane On September 19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The President of India Droupadi Murmu will on Thursday perform Bhoomi Pujan for the six-lane Indore-Ujjain road which would cost around Rs 1,600 crore. A contract for the same has been signed between Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) and a Udaipur-based construction agency.

The proposed project includes underpasses and flyovers and the target is to complete the work in two and a half years keeping in view the need of Simhastha 2028 and the next 25 years.

The project takes into account the rise in vehicular traffic from 25,000 vehicles daily at present to an estimated more than 60 thousand vehicles every day by Simhastha 2028. It is designed in such a way that despite the increase in traffic the time taken for the 55 km journey will decrease from 60 to 70 minutes to 30-40 minutes and the chances of accidents are also minimised. Additionally, about 1 lakh population of Indore urban area adjoining the road will also get relief.

Road planning

The existing four-lane road has a width of 17 meters which will be expanded to 25 meters in the six-lane road. The 46 km road will be built in three parts. The first phase will be of 14 km and the next two phases would be of 16-16 km each. Three flyovers will be built near Sanwer, Shanti Palace Tiraha and Engineering College. There will be eight junctions on the Indore-Ujjain route connecting rural roads to the six-lane so that rural vehicles do not come directly on the six-lane. Separate lanes will be kept for two-wheelers, cars and heavy vehicles.

Work will be done at a fast pace after the Bhoomi Pujan. - Rakesh Jain, General Manager, Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation