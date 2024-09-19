President Droupadi Murmu Calls For Encouraging Women In Higher Education To Achieve India's Development Goals By 2047

President Droupadi Murmu | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Noting that women will play a major role in achieving India’s goal of becoming the most developed nation by 1947, President Droupadi Murmu on here Thursday said they need to be encouraged to pursue higher education and become independent to achieve the target.

She also sought everyone's cooperation to help people from backward communities join the march of development.

"I would like to call upon all educational institutions and teachers to encourage daughters to pursue higher education and become self-reliant as we want to make India the most developed and most advanced country by 2047," Murmu said at the convocation ceremony of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in its diamond jubilee year.

"...Therefore, all of us need to support and encourage women to move ahead as they constitute half of the country's population. If our daughters dream big and bring it to reality with your support and guidance, only then will they be able to become partners in the development of the country in the true sense," she said.

The President noted that among the meritorious students who were awarded gold and silver medals at the convocation ceremony, the number of female students was more than that of their male counterparts.

Stressing the need for collective development, she said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the slogan of; Sabka saath, sabka vikas aur sabka prayas's; (everyone's support, development and efforts)."

"Collective development is necessary to take the country forward. Therefore, not only the government's, but everyone's cooperation is necessary to bring backward people ahead (in the race for development)," she said.

"Always remember that your own development lies in the development of all. Development of your livelihood and your family alone should not be your goal," she added. She remembered Devi Ahilyabai, the ruler of the erstwhile Holkar dynasty of Indore, for her contribution in the fields of administration, justice, women empowerment, public welfare and tribal development in the year of her 300th birth anniversary.

"The life of Devi Ahilyabai is an example of how women can bring about revolutionary changes by becoming active in all fields, including political, social, economic and spiritual," the president said. Devi Ahilyabai understood the importance of education even in the 18th century and her father educated her at a time when it was not common for girls to study and people were against it, she said.

Extending her best wishes to the graduating students for their future endeavours, president Murmu said the process of acquiring education should never end. She expressed hope that students would promote inclusive and sustainable development by using knowledge and latest technologies to bring about a positive change in society.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also spoke on the occasion. Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan were also present. While one scholar was awarded the Doctor of Science (DSc) degree and 139 scholars were awarded PhD.