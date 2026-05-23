Preparations Begin For 5-Day BRICS Agri-Summit In June

BRICS Nations: Account For About 42% Of The World’s Agricultural Land, 68% Of Farmers, And 45% Of Global Grain Production | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One day after hosting the two-day meeting of the BRICS Entrepreneur Working Group, the district administration began preparations for another international meeting scheduled at the Hotel Sheraton Grand Palace from June 9 to 13. Collector and District Magistrate Shivam Verma assigned specific responsibilities to officials from various departments to ensure the systematic organisation of the five-day summit, which brings together BRICS agriculture officials and ministers.

According to the issued order, Verma appointed senior officials as nodal and assistant officers to oversee the reception of guests at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, hotel accommodations, transportation, help desks, liaison activities, security, and other logistical arrangements. During the summit, teams will place special emphasis on ensuring comfort and facilitating protocol arrangements for delegates arriving from both within the country and abroad. Verma directed all officials to discharge their duties in a time-bound, coordinated manner to conclude the summit with dignity.

Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed preparations for the event during a meeting with officials in the city on May 3. Chouhan said that the ministerial meeting of BRICS member countries, which include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will take place from June 12 to 13. Ahead of the ministerial meet, a three-day meeting of officials under the agriculture working group will run from June 9 to 11. The five-day gathering will deliberate on food security, farmer welfare, nutrition, climate-resilient smart agriculture, international agricultural trade facilitation, supply chains, digital agriculture, research, knowledge exchange, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics.

At the end of the summit, the BRICS agriculture ministers will issue a joint declaration after reaching a consensus. The BRICS nations account for about 42% of the world’s agricultural land, 68% of farmers, and 45% of global grain production.