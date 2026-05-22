Indore Development Authority Targets 299 Defaulters Over ₹21 Crore In Lease Dues | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Development Authority has identified 299 leaseholders who together owe more than Rs 21 in pending lease rent dues and issued notices directing them to clear payments within the stipulated period or face legal action, including cancellation of leases.

According to officials, the authority prepared a detailed list of defaulters with outstanding lease rent exceeding Rs 1 lakh. Notices have been sent to all concerned leaseholders, directing them to deposit pending amounts after verifying details through the authority’s single-window system or official website.

The list includes shopping mall operators, builders, private institutions, banks, oil companies, hospitals, hotels and several prominent developers. Among those named are commercial establishments, construction firms, real estate developers and political organisations.

Officials said the authority had earlier sold properties on lease under various schemes and for years relied on annual lease rent as a major source of revenue.

Later, amendments to the rules allowed conversion of several leasehold properties into freehold, giving property owners relief from repeated lease rent payments and office procedures.

In the past, leaseholders were also given the option to deposit 15 years of lease rent in a single instalment, though the scheme was later discontinued.

With lease rent remaining unpaid in several cases, the authority has now launched a recovery drive. The IDA chief executive officer reportedly directed officials to take strict action against major defaulters.

Authorities estimate that pending dues from the identified 299 leaseholders alone stand at nearly Rs21 crore.

Officials warned that if dues are not cleared within the given deadline, legal proceedings for lease cancellation and recovery could begin. The authority said strict enforcement was necessary to improve revenue collection and ensure compliance among commercial and institutional property holders.

The defaulters’ list reportedly includes shopping mall operators, construction companies, hospitals, petroleum firms, banks, hotels and several large-scale colonisers and developers operating in the city.