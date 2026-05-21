Indore Municipal Corporation Urged Citizens To Report Illegal Sale Of Tanker Water | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to report any instance of illegal sale or purchase of water supplied through municipal tankers amid declining groundwater levels and increasing water scarcity across the city.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal said that falling groundwater levels have dried up or significantly reduced the yield of more than half of the city’s borewells, causing difficulties for residents in several areas.

To tackle the crisis and ensure an uninterrupted water supply, the civic body is distributing water through Narmada-based storage tanks along with 616 privately contracted tankers and 79 municipal corporation-owned tankers operating across various wards of the city.

Officials said all tankers deployed for public distribution carry stickers indicating that the water supply service is completely free of cost.

“The IMC does not charge any fee for tanker water distribution. If anyone asks for money or is found selling or purchasing water from these tankers, citizens should immediately lodge a complaint through the numbers displayed on the tanker or via the 311 app so that strict action can be taken,” Singhal said.

Residents must immediately report any such complaints on the helpline number 9244998811, the municipal control room number +918889855520, or through the civic body's 311 mobile application.

Tankers Deployed Across All Wards

Singhal said that for the convenience of residents, the corporation has deployed tankers in every zone and ward of the city. The corporation has also prepared a detailed list containing the zone number, ward number, tanker vehicle number, agency details, owner or driver’s name, and mobile number for all 616 privately contracted tankers.

The authorities made the list available to ensure transparency and accountability in water distribution operations.