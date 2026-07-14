Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby In Moving Ambulance Near Neemuch; Crew Saves Mother, Newborn | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old pregnant woman safely delivered a baby inside a moving 108 ambulance on Tuesday, thanks to the timely response of the ambulance staff.

Mangala, a resident of Jhikra in Jawahar Nagar, Rawatbhata, Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, was admitted to Neemuch District Hospital after experiencing labour pains.

Following an examination, doctors referred her to Ratlam Medical College for advanced treatment and arranged an ambulance for the transfer.

While the ambulance was nearing the Dodar intersection, Mangala's labour pains intensified.

Ambulance pilot Ashok Kumar and emergency medical technician (EMT) Vijay Shakya immediately stopped the vehicle at a safe location and assisted with the delivery, ensuring the safety of both mother and child. The newborn was delivered safely inside the ambulance.

After providing primary medical care, the ambulance staff shifted the mother and baby to Ratlam District Hospital, affiliated with the medical college. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

Surprisingly, this was the second time in 15 days that Ashok assisted a woman during childbirth.

Around 2 weeks ago, on 29 June, a similar stance took place in the same ambulance and Kumar helped a 37-year-old woman in childbirth.