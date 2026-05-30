Pre-Monsoon Showers Soften Nautapa Heat In Ratlam | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Defying the traditional expectation of intense heat during Nautapa, several parts of Ratlam district witnessed pre-monsoon rainfall on Saturday, signalling a noticeable shift in weather patterns during the nine-day hot spell.

According to rainfall data, Ratlam city received seven mm of rain, while Ratlam recorded four mm and Sailana received 13 mm, equivalent to nearly half an inch.

The showers brought relief from rising temperatures and continued a trend that has become increasingly evident over the past few years.

Traditionally, Nautapa is associated with extreme heat, with the belief that intense solar radiation during this period helps create favourable conditions for a strong monsoon.

However, meteorological patterns in recent years have shown a growing incidence of clouds, thunderstorms and rainfall during the period.

Data from the past five years highlights this changing trend. Nautapa remained almost dry in 2021 with 4.30 mm of rainfall, while no rainfall was recorded in 2022.

Pre-monsoon activity increased sharply in 2023 with 20.43 mm of rainfall. In 2024, only 3.75 mm of rain was recorded, but 2025 witnessed 38.89 mm, the highest during Nautapa in the last five years.

Meteorologists attribute the changing weather pattern to the influence of western disturbances, moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal and broader climate changes.

Experts say that if the trend continues, the traditional identity of Nautapa as a period of unrelenting heat may undergo a significant transformation in the years ahead.