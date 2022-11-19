Pravasi Bhartiya Conference: Prominent buildings, markets and malls to be decked up 

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The guests coming for the Pravasi Bhartiya Conference, scheduled to be held in the city on January 8, 9 and 10, will be taken to 56 Dukan and Sarafa to get a taste of Indore. They will also be taken to nearby tourist spots and places of religious and historical places. Additionally, the city and prominent buildings will be beautifully decorated during this time.

Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma said this in the meeting held on Friday at the collector's office to review the preparations for the conference. In the meeting, while handing over the responsibilities to the officers, he also instructed them to ensure that the work is done within the time limit.

Collector Ilaya Raja T, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal and other officers were present in the meeting. Dr Sharma said that various responsibilities have been assigned to the departmental officers for the programme. He said that all the officers should complete the assigned tasks with mutual coordination efficiently. They should also form their own sub-committees.

It was informed in the meeting that the conference will be held at the Brilliant Convention Center. Many dignitaries from India and abroad including the President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in this conference. It was told in the meeting that special arrangements will be made for the guests at the airport who will be welcomed in a grand manner as per the traditions of the city. There will be separate arrangements for the movement of VIPs and passengers at the airport. The route leading up to the venue will be specially decorated. Instructions were given to make proper arrangements for parking at the Brilliant Convention Center. Special decorations will be done in city markets, commercial buildings and malls.

Dr Sharma said that a medical plan must be made to ensure that help reaches the needy in two minutes in case of any emergency and they can be taken to the designated hospital on time. He also gave instructions to train hotel managers and health department officers and employees and gave instructions to conduct a mock drill.

Collector Raja said that special attention should be paid to fire and electrical safety during the event. For this, spot inspection of places should be done. Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal informed about the arrangements related to the event.