Pravasi Bhartiya Conference: Great opportunity for branding state & city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that we will welcome the guests coming for the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) conference and Global Investors’ Summit (GIS-2023) with open arms.

Both these events will present great opportunities for branding Madhya Pradesh and Indore.

CM Chouhan was reviewing the preparations for both these important events here at Brilliant Convention Centre on Tuesday.

On this occasion, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal informed about the arrangements made for the event. On this occasion, culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur, MSME minister Omprakash Saklecha, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, MP Shankar Lalwani and other public representatives were present. Additional chief secretary Mohammad Suleman, principal secretary industry Manish Singh, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, collector Ilaya Raja T, police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav were also present.

CM Chouhan said that with the active participation of the people and the coordination of public representatives, we will make it an unforgettable event. He expressed satisfaction regarding the capability and planning of the officers. He said that the main features of the state should be prominently highlighted on this occasion. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suggested the publication of a book as a souvenir. CM Chouhan said that gift packs of selected products can also be given to the guests. He said that the main features of Madhya Pradesh, Mother Narmada and its ancient heritage should be put on display before the guests..

He also inquired about the access routes to tourist places around the city and instructed officials to repair the roads leading to these destinations. He said that the team of administration should go and see the houses proposed for homestay and make sure they are suitable for the guests.