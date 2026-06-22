Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Setback Delays Relocation Of 227 Families In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major hurdle has emerged in the Indore Development Authority’s (IDA) efforts to complete the crucial MR-11 and MR-12 road projects ahead of the upcoming Simhastha, after the Centre declined to extend the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to flats already constructed and earmarked for the rehabilitation of displaced families.

The state government had empowered the IDA, like the Indore Municipal Corporation, to construct housing under PMAY to rehabilitate residents affected by development projects, including master plan roads, flyovers and major road corridors. At present, the authority faces the challenge of relocating settlements obstructing the construction of MR-11 and MR-12.

To expedite the long-pending MR-11 project, the IDA had planned to shift 227 affected families to flats in the Amaltas and Gulmohar residential complexes under Scheme No. 136. While the market value of these flats is around Rs 15–16 lakh each, the authority proposed offering them to beneficiaries for Rs 6 lakh.

The plan relied on a Rs 4 lakh subsidy under PMAY, with the remaining Rs 2 lakh to be paid by each family. The balance amount was to be borne by the authority through cross-subsidisation from other schemes.

However, the Centre has reportedly refused to extend PMAY benefits to these ready-built flats, creating a financial gap of nearly Rs 4 lakh per unit. The decision has thrown the rehabilitation plan into uncertainty and stalled the relocation process.

The delay is significant as local public representatives had insisted that residents be rehabilitated before any demolition or eviction drive is undertaken. Consequently, the construction of MR-11 remains incomplete.

Meanwhile, existing residents of the Amaltas and Gulmohar complexes, who had opposed the proposed relocation, have received relief from the Centre’s decision. With PMAY approval denied, the IDA is now exploring alternative options to rehabilitate the 227 families and complete the strategic road projects.