Prabhu Shree Shantinath's Varghoda Taken Out After 535 Years | FP photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): In a historic event, Prabhu Shree Shantinath, the presiding deity of Kukshi Tirth, was taken out in a grand procession through the town after 535 years on Friday, as part of the Shri Shanti-Jin Pratishtha and Anjan-Shalaka Mahamahotsav, held under the guidance of Pratishthacharya Gachhadhipati Shrimad Nityasen Suri.

The grand procession began at 8 am from Shri Simandhar Swami Temple, hosted by the family of Sanghvi Anandilal and Bhanwarlal Saheb.

Devotees and social organisations, including the local Digambar Jain community, welcomed the deity along the route through Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Shivaji Marg, Dhan Mandi and other areas, before reaching Hastinapur, where the deity was ceremonially welcomed with Akshat.

Members of Shri Rajendra Jain Navyuvak Parishad, Tarun Parishad and Mahila Parishad danced and sang devotional songs throughout the procession.

Earlier, the idols were ceremonially lifted from the temples by ritual expert Satya Vijay and his team.

A Sadharmik Vatsalya event and Shri Ganadhar Pujan were also organised during the day, followed by a Dandiya and Garba event in the evening.

Jain Shri Sangh president Manohar Lal Pauranik said the festival reflects a unique confluence of faith and devotion, with devotees participating in large numbers throughout this historic celebration.

Kukshi: Various religious and cultural programmes were held in Hastinapur as part of the Shri Shanti-Jin Pratishtha and Anjan-Shalaka festival, under the guidance of Acharya Shrimad Nityasen Suri Maharaj.

The festival began with a Jal Yatra, followed by Shri Laghu Siddhachakra Pujan, Shri Laghu Vis-Sthanak Pujan, Shri Nandavarta Pujan and Shri Mahavir Panch Kalyanak Pujan, each sponsored by different families.

A Mehndi distribution programme and evening devotional event by the Man Madhukar Group were also organised, drawing large participation from devotees.