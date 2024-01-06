Prabhat Pheri Murder Case: Two More Accused Arrested

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two more accused were arrested by the police in connection with the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist during prabhat pheri of Ranjeet Hanuman Temple, police said on Friday. One of them was arrested from Sanwer Road when he was trying to flee from the city. So far, four accused have been arrested and the role of their friends present during the incident is being investigated.

According to the police, Bajrang Dal activist Shubham Raghuwanshi was stabbed to death during the prabhat pheri near Mhow Naka Square on Thursday morning. He and his friend had an argument with a group of youths after one of them fell on the accused in the crowd. They had an altercation and fought with each other. During the incident, one of the accused stabbed Shubham on his neck and fled the scene.

After the death of Shubham, Bajrang Dal activists reached the CP office and demanded strict action against the accused. Annapurna police arrested two persons named Yash Godha and Yuvraj Yadav within eight hours of the incident.

It is said that the accused had an argument with another group of youths and had snatched the knife from one of them. Later, they had an altercation with Shubham and his friend and they attacked him with the same knife. The police are also searching for the youth, who was carrying a knife during prabhat pheri.

TI Sanju Kamble said that one of the accused was arrested from Sanwer Road. They are being questioned further and the role of their friends is being investigated. Police said that the names of their friends could be added after investigation into the case.

On Friday, Bajrang Dal activists demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family members of the deceased. Bajrang Dal official Rajesh Binjwe informed media persons that the accused, who killed Shubham were drug addicts. Bajrang Dal activists have decided to protest against drug peddlers and suppliers on January 7. Binjwe further said that sufficient police force was not deployed during the prabhat pheri where an enormous people had gathered. No policemen were seen at the crime scene when the attack happened leading to the tragedy.