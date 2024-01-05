MP Weather Update: Heavy Rains Across State; No Sunshine In Indore & Bhopal For 2nd Day In Row; Mhow Coldest

Indore, MP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh experienced widespread rainfall on the fifth day of the new year, with Bhopal witnessing a continuous downpour for almost an hour starting at 4 AM. The region was also enveloped in fog, reducing visibility to 50 to 200 meters. Gwalior, on Thursday night, remained the coldest in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius, while Pachmarhi recorded 11.4 degrees Celsius.

Indore, in the first week, has already felt the cold intensifying, experiencing shivers from morning to evening. During this period, the temperature dropped by 6 degrees, and the wind speed of 12 km/h created a chilling effect, noticeable in daily life.

Today, meteorologists predict'monsoon-like' showers in several districts for the next three days, attributing the weather pattern to a Western disturbance.

After Gwalior, Datia emerged as the second-coldest place in the state, with a minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius. Umaria recorded the highest minimum temperature at 15.9 degrees Celsius. The nighttime temperatures in other cities ranged from 10 to 15 degrees Celsius.

In Bhopal, Indore, Shahdol, and Sagar regions, as well as Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narmadapuram, Betul, Khandwa, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Indore, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Guna, and Ashoknagar, rain is expected.

In Indore, the nighttime temperature is still 1 degree higher than normal, but it's 5 degrees above the usual daytime temperature. On Friday morning, dense fog persisted, and sunlight was absent, resulting in significantly colder weather. Meteorologists anticipate similar conditions for the next two to three days, possibly leading to dew formation.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh is facing a cold and wet spell, impacting daily life and hinting at potential waterlogging in low-lying areas due to the persistent rainfall.