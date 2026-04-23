Power Demand Surges Past 600 MW Amid Rising Heat In Indore

Power Demand Surges Past 600 MW Amid Rising Heat |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With temperatures hovering around 40°C, Indore is witnessing a sharp spike in electricity demand this April, with demand crossing 600 MW on multiple days.

According to official data, the city recorded a peak demand of 607 MW on Wednesday, while Thursday also saw consumption exceeding 600 MW. Power supply is managed through 136 33/11 kV substations spread across the city.

Electricity consumption has remained consistently high throughout the month. In the first 23 days of April alone, over 27.30 crore units of power have been distributed. The highest single-day consumption was recorded on April 17 at 1.33 crore units, while April 16 saw usage of 1.29 crore units.

Notably, demand remains elevated even during late-night hours. Increased use of fans, coolers, refrigerators and air conditioners has pushed midnight demand beyond 500 MW, with around 550 MW recorded at 12 am on the previous night.

To ensure uninterrupted supply and maintain grid stability during peak load conditions, power officials are taking additional measures, including regularly watering earthing systems to maintain adequate moisture levels.