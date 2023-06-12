Power Consumption Rises In Malwa-Nimar Region

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Power consumption in the Malwa Nimar region is increasing rapidly and this weekend 8.58 crore power units were consumed which is 7.5 per cent more than last year in the corresponding duration. The Indore district itself consumed 1.77 crore units of electricity.

Amit Tomar, managing director, West DISCOM said, “special attention has been paid to electricity distribution in hospitals during summers.”

Superintendent engineers of all 15 districts have been ordered to distribute electricity for 10 hours daily for agricultural areas and 24 hours for other areas.

He said that in the last 24 hours, electricity distribution in all 15 districts has increased by seven and a half per cent compared to the same period last year. A total of 1 crore 28 lakh units of electricity have been distributed in Indore city and 1 crore 77 lakh units in Indore district. Similarly, about 1 crore 38 lakh units of electricity have been distributed in Dhar district, 46 lakh units in Ratlam district, 74 lakh units in Ujjain district and 61 lakh units in Dewas district.

Tomar said that in the 10 days of June, about 82 crore units of electricity have been distributed in all the 15 districts under Discom.

