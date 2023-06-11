 ON CAM: BJYM Leader Beaten Up By Colleagues In Indore Eatery In Presence Of MP Unit Chief
The incident took place in a restaurant in Bhanwarkuan area on Saturday and was captured by CCTV cameras installed there.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Youth Congress member Vivek Tripathi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Indore unit president was beaten up allegedly by other functionaries in front of the outfit's Madhya Pradesh chief, with videos of the incident going viral on social media on Sunday.

As per eyewitnesses, the brawl started after BJYM city president Saugata Mishra allegedly made remarks about the father of colleague Shubendra Goud in the presence of the outfit's MP chief Vaibhav Pawar.

Amid an argument, Mishra was thrashed allegedly by Goud supporters, the eyewitnesses said.

Mishra, who arrived at the city Bharatiya Janata Party office, at first brushed aside the incident as normal but later alleged an attack by "goons" at the behest of Goud.

A BJYM functionary said state general secretary, Rahul Tiwari has issued a notice to Goud and sought his reply regarding the incident.
Meanwhile, Vivek Tripathi, chairperson of the media department of Youth Congress, tweeted two videos of the incident and asked why police was yet to act against BJYM functionaries involved.

