Power consumption increases; 5 crore units supplied in 4 days

Demand has also increased in other districts also under West Discom’s jurisdiction.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 11:44 PM IST
Representative Image |
Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Power consumption has increased in Indore district due to Diwali festivities and Rabi season.

Around 5 crore units have been supplied in Indore district in last four days, said Madhya Pradesh Electricity Distribution Company.

Demand has also increased in other districts also under West Discom’s jurisdiction. In 15 districts including Indore of Malwa and Nimar, electricity consumption has increased by 300 MW to reach 4000 MW.

While a total of 26 crore units of electricity has been distributed in all the districts of Malwa Nimar during four days, the West Discom said.

West Discom AmitTomarsaid that special preparations have been made in 15 districts for Deepotsav. He said that the Rabi season has just started. “The peak load of Rabi season will come in November-December. During this period, the demand for irrigation power will increase further,” he said.

