Potholes, Waterlogging Make Sonkatch–Dewas Highway Accident-Prone Despite Toll Collection | FP photo

Sonkutch (Madhya Pradesh): Damaged road shoulders, potholes and waterlogging on the Sonkatch–Dewas stretch of the Indore-Bhopal State Highway have raised serious safety concerns, with locals alleging that maintenance has failed to keep pace despite regular toll collection.

Several sections of the highway have developed eroded shoulders due to continuous rainfall, leaving a dangerous height difference between the road surface and its edges.

Motorists say vehicles that slip off the carriageway find it difficult to return safely, significantly increasing the risk of accidents.

Waterlogging has also become a major problem at Gandharvpuri Phata, Ghattiya Bhana Phata, Pushpagiri Tirth and near the Agricultural Produce Market gate.

During heavy rain, submerged potholes become invisible, creating hazards for two-wheelers, cars, buses and heavy vehicles.

Residents alleged that only temporary patchwork is carried out every year, while permanent drainage and shoulder repairs are ignored.

They also claimed that adequate warning signs, reflectors and other safety measures are missing at accident-prone locations.

Citizens have demanded an immediate safety audit, restoration of damaged shoulders as per technical standards, permanent drainage solutions and prompt pothole repairs.

Nevri Phata Toll Manager Shiv Kumar Sharma said repair and maintenance work is underway on nearly 150 km of the highway. However, he said it is not yet possible to specify when work on the Sonkatch stretch will be completed.