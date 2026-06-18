Potholes Make Travel Difficult On Khandala-Aalirajpur Stretch | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The 12-km Khandala-Aalirajpur road, built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, has deteriorated significantly, making travel difficult and raising safety concerns among commuters.

The road connects Khandala to the district headquarters and is riddled with large potholes.

Motorists are forced to drive cautiously to avoid accidents. While the Jobat-Khattali-Khandala section has been upgraded to a two-lane road, the single-lane Khandala-Aalirajpur stretch has suffered extensive damage.

Residents attributed the poor condition of the road to the continuous movement of overloaded trucks carrying sand and gravel, along with the lack of timely maintenance. They said the damaged stretch has become a major inconvenience for commuters and transport operators.

The problem worsens during the monsoon when rainwater fills the potholes, making it difficult for drivers to assess their depth. Residents said this increases the risk of accidents, especially for two-wheeler riders, and slows traffic, resulting in longer travel times.

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana official Amit Gangwal said the department has taken note of the road's condition and directed the contractor to begin repair and patchwork immediately. Locals urged authorities to complete the repairs at the earliest to ensure safe and smooth travel.