Pothole-Ridden Highway Awaits Long-Delayed Repairs | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A nearly two-kilometre stretch of the Old National Highway passing through Sardarpur continues to remain in poor condition, with repair work yet to begin despite the completion of the e-tender process four months ago, raising concerns over road safety.

The damaged stretch extends from Sardarpur town to Rajgarh Ghat and is riddled with potholes, causing inconvenience to buses, trucks, cars, two-wheelers and pedestrians.

The road also serves as the main access route to the local crematorium, making daily commuting and funeral processions increasingly difficult.

Residents have expressed concern that a sharp curve near the Mahi Bridge has become particularly hazardous due to the deteriorating road surface.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 6.36 lakh for the repair work and the e-tender process was completed on Feb 9.

However, work has not commenced even after four months. With the monsoon now underway, locals fear the road conditions will worsen further.

Residents have also complained that several streetlights between Shani Mandir and Rajgarh Ghat remain non-functional, creating safety concerns at night.

Transferred CMO Yashwant Shukla said the delay occurred because the engineer concerned was on leave and assured that repair work would begin soon. He also said the streetlights would be inspected.