Post-Mortem Deepens Mystery In NEET Student’s Death | FP photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A three-member panel of doctors conducted the post-mortem examination of 21-year-old NEET student Nikki Yadav at the Maheshwar Community Health Centre on Tuesday.

According to Dr Arpita Joshi, Dr Vandana Kumkar and Dr Arvind Kushwaha, the preliminary findings indicate drowning as the cause of death, with no visible external injuries or signs of foul play.

However, the complete post-mortem report is still awaited for further clarity.

The death of the NEET aspirant from Indore has taken a mysterious turn after her body was recovered from the Narmada River bridge in Barwaha.

While police are initially treating it as a case of suicide, Nikki’s family has strongly rejected this theory and demanded a high-level, impartial investigation, alleging kidnapping and murder.

Nikki had appeared for her NEET exam in Mhow on Sunday. She had a normal conversation with her software engineer sister Ruby Yadav at 7:52 pm, mentioning she was taking a bus from Bhanwarkuan to return home.

Later, she called from an unknown number saying her phone was discharged. The family claims her switched-off mobile suddenly turned on between 10 pm and midnight, raising serious suspicions.

Ruby questioned, “My sister was bright, simple and completely focused on her studies. She never used social media and kept no password on her phone. If she wanted to end her life, why would she go to an unknown city like Barwaha?”

Father Ramanand Yadav, an accountant, said the educated family, with software engineer daughters and a JEE qualifier son, cannot believe their ambitious daughter, who dreamt of becoming a doctor, would commit suicide.

Police are now examining mobile CDR records and CCTV footage from Mhow to Barwaha to trace her movements.