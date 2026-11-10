Post-Diwali Celebrations Across Madhya Pradesh Feature Bull Contest, Gai Gohari Rituals, 150-Year-Old Market Tradition And Annakoot Festivities | FP photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bagh and nearby villages celebrated Govardhan Puja with traditional rituals on Monday and Tuesday. Families bathed, decorated and worshipped their cattle before taking them out in a procession through the town.

Owners adorned the animals with colourful markings, bells, traditional headgear and decorative harnesses.

Cattle remain an important source of livelihood for many local families. Cattle owner Ashish Brajwasi said people consider their animals valuable assets and an integral part of their lives.

The Shri Sanwariya Group organised a bull contest at GMC Ground near the Bagh bypass on Tuesday afternoon. Around eight young buffalo bulls from Bagh and neighbouring villages participated.

Gaurav Brajwasi's bull, Keshari, secured first place for the second consecutive year. Gaurav received a cash prize of Rs 21,000, while Ashish Brajwasi contributed an additional Rs 5,100. Bhilatdev, owned by Jayram Mori of Nengaon, finished second and received Rs 11,000.

Mali community celebrates traditional Gai Gohari festival

AALIRAJPUR: Members of the Sagar Vanshi Mali community celebrated the traditional Gai Gohari festival with devotion on Tuesday as part of Diwali festivities. Community members decorated their cows and bulls with colourful cloth, painted horns and flower garlands.

The celebrations began with worship at Mali Dharamshala, followed by a procession through Jama Masjid bus stand to Neem Chowk. Men, women and children danced to DJ music, accompanied by drums and fireworks. Residents gathered along the route to welcome the participants.

At Neem Chowk, devotees fulfilled their vows by lying on the road as decorated cows passed over them. Community members said people make vows for various reasons, including wishes for children, business success and resolution of pending work. The community has preserved the tradition for generations.

Police deployed personnel along the procession route to maintain security. The celebrations concluded peacefully.

Sarafa Bazaar dons festive look for Govardhan Puja

NEEMUCH: Once a year, Sarafa Bazaar near Ghantaghar sheds its usual commercial identity and takes on a festive look. On Govardhan Puja, vegetable stalls, shoppers and preparations for Annakoot transform the market. Residents say the nearly 150-year-old tradition remains an integral part of the city's cultural life.

From early Tuesday morning, traders set up stalls selling seasonal vegetables across Sarafa Bazaar and the Ghantaghar area. Residents thronged the market throughout the day to buy ingredients for Annakoot prasad, turning the locality into a bustling marketplace.

Over the years, the city has expanded, trading patterns have changed and market arrangements have evolved. Yet, the annual vegetable market continues to hold a special place in the festival calendar.

For many families, visiting Sarafa Bazaar on Govardhan Puja goes beyond shopping. The tradition, passed down through generations, connects festive preparations with shared community memories.

Locals celebrate Govardhan Puja with traditional rituals

DHAR: Residents celebrated Govardhan Puja with devotion and traditional rituals a day after Diwali. Families made figures of Govardhan Hill using cow dung in their courtyards, decorated them with flowers and lamps, and performed puja and aarti.

Annakoot held special significance during the celebrations. Families and temples prepared mixed vegetable curry using seasonal produce, along with traditional dishes, and offered them to Lord Krishna. Devotees later shared the prasad with family members and neighbours. Some places also followed the tradition of offering Chhappan Bhog.

Residents bathed and decorated their cattle, applied tilak and offered them green fodder and jaggery.

Devotees celebrate Annakoot festival at Shri Ram Temple

UDAIGARH: Devotees celebrated the Annakoot festival with traditional rituals at the historic Shri Ram Temple on Govardhan Puja and Diwali Padwa.

They specially decorated the temple deities, including Shri Ram Darbar, Maa Durga, Bhairavnath, Dakshinmukhi Hanuman and Mankameshwar Mahadev.

Devotees performed a maha aarti in the evening and offered Chhappan Bhog to the deities. The offerings included various dishes, with Annakoot mixed vegetables as a special preparation.

Villagers joined the prayers, exchanged greetings and shared prasadi during a community gathering.